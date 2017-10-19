Youths perform Sunday at Elks Theatre

Drew Hall calls himself an “anti-recital” type of teacher, instead opting for his students to really put themselves out there and perform in front of a real audience.

They’ll get their chance this weekend at the Youth Music Concert on Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Featuring students ages 8-18 taught by music teachers Hall, Mike Liversidge and Clyde Score, the concert will include rock, country, blues, jazz, vocals and original music along with special alumni guests The Faultlines.

“You have a wide variety of styles and we will have a wide variety of styles at the show which, really kind of going with everyone’s strengths, I’m really designing it like a regular concert where you have your set list and your material lined up,” Hall said. “You kind of go through and ask each student that you want involved what they’re wanting to play and you get material from that, figure out where it fits the most in the flow of the show.”

Tickets for the show are $5 for students, $10 for adults and $20 for opera box seats and all net proceeds go toward the newly established Ann Dater Memorial Scholarship Fund for the Performing Arts that supports students in the performing arts. Tickets can be purchased online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

A lot of the students performing in the concert have had some prior stage experience and are some of his most advanced students in different ways, he said. Yet, one hurdle in putting it together was scheduling rehearsals, a lot of which have been in private lessons, Hall said. Since full band rehearsals will only be a couple hours before the show, everyone will have had to do their homework ahead of time, he said.

The biggest hurdle, though, is getting people aware of the Youth Music Concert, Hall said. At the beginning of September, he did a show with an Arizona Music Hall of Famer and some of his players and it was 20 seats from being sold out, he said. However, it takes a little bit more to get people to come out for youths they don’t really know.

“But it’s really the way that these kids are going to get their start in performing. All of these kids have done some performing, but they’re right on the cusp of doing this thing,” Hall said. “It’s how it happened for me, people had me sit in and perform with them when I was a teenager. That’s really how you get your starting point, your jumping off point, as a musician.”

The Youth Music concert is only one of several new events the Elks Theatre is putting on, another one of which is family movies. The first family film night is on Friday, Oct. 20, with a showing of “Hocus Pocus” at 7 p.m. A cash donation of any amount at the door will allow for entry.