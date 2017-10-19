Junior College Volleyball: Phoenix upsets Yavapai, 3-1

Yavapai College’s volleyball team had won eight of its last nine matches heading into the stretch run of the 2017 regular season this week, earning itself a No. 20 ranking in the latest NJCAA Division I Top 20 poll and first place in the ACCAC standings.

On Wednesday night, the Roughriders ran into a buzz saw, falling to unranked Division II Phoenix College, 3-1, although they remained the league frontrunner. The Bears won 26-24, 18-25, 25-20, 25-16.

Nynke DeVries paced Yavapai’s attack with 14 kills and a service ace. She added a team-high 24 digs. Setter Kanani Hiapo, the reigning ACCAC D-I Player of the Week, notched 44 assists and 11 digs. Jailynn Butler chimed in with 11 kills, three block assists and six digs.

Yavapai’s record dropped to 8-3 in the conference and 14-10 overall, while the Bears improved to 5-7, 11-8.

UP NEXT

The Roughriders have two regular-season matches left, both in ACCAC D-I. Their home finale is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, versus Eastern Arizona College (6-4 ACCAC) at Walraven Gym in Prescott. Eight sophomores will be honored on sophomore night.

That match will be followed by a visit to Arizona Western College (6-5) Friday, Oct. 27. First serve is at 7 p.m. in Yuma. This season, Yavapai owns a 2-0 record against Eastern and a 1-1 mark versus Western.

As for the postseason, NJCAA D-I’s three-team District B Championship tournament is scheduled for Nov. 1-3. Seminole State will play at the ACCAC’s No. 2-seeded team in the semifinal. The semifinal winner then visits the ACCAC’s No. 1-seeded team for the championship. The District B champion nabs a berth into the NJCAA’s Division I National Championship tournament, slated for Nov. 16-18 at Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas.

