Scotland’s Jim Malcolm returns for Celtic Concert Series

Scotland’s own Jim Malcolm, a solo guitarist and harmonica player, is returning to Prescott after a two-year absence for a performance in the Prescott Celtic Concert Series.

Malcolm has a great fan base, doing a fall tour in the western half of the U.S. and a spring tour in the eastern half, but wasn’t able to make it last year, said Series Director David McNabb. Still, he’s the most talented traditional performer, McNabb said.

“He’s an excellent singer/songwriter, he has an excellent voice, he is a master guitarist and harmonica player, he plays them both simultaneously,” he said. “He’s written some excellent songs that other people have picked up.”

Not only that, but he’s a comedian with great humor and wit who incorporates Scottish history into his performance, McNabb said.

Held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., the doors open at 6:25 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, giving the opening performer, Dierdre Rogers, a full half hour to perform, he said. Rogers is a local performer who used to be a professional singer in Los Angeles, is originally from Ireland and has opened many of the series’ concerts, McNabb said. There’s also Michael McClanthan, he said.

“He’s Arizona’s most performed bagpiper,” McNabb said. “He performs more than any other bagpiper in the state.”

McClanthan is from Scottsdale, but has a cabin in Walker and plays the bagpipes whenever he’s there, he said.

Malcolm has a great stage presence, McNabb said, mentioning there are a lot of bands who are great on their instruments or are great singers, but have no stage presence.

“You go away from that performance thinking ‘oh well, that was OK, but not really special,” he said. “When a performer or a group has a great stage presence, they can relate to the audience. That’s when you go away really happy.”

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $10 for students and free for youth under 19 years of age. They’re available at the door and while they can take cards, cash or checks are preferred, McNabb said. However, if someone’s unable to afford the admission and still wants to come, they can call him and he will let them come in at whatever price they can afford, he said.

McNabb can be reached at 928-771-1218.