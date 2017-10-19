Philanthropist Next Door: Pat Carmody

Financing a college education is a challenge at any age, but as local philanthropist Pat Carmody learned firsthand, it’s especially difficult for those who return to college later in life. That’s why she founded the Pat Carmody Love of Education Scholarship, providing scholarship dollars to non-traditional students who might otherwise be unable to pay for their education.

When Pat was in the eighth grade, she knew she wanted to go to college and own a house. However, by the time she was able to finish her degree, she was a single mother of two working as a server in a restaurant. Since she was over 25, she was considered too old to qualify for student loans, but she worked hard and managed to graduate from Notre Dame de Namur University shortly after turning 30.

Pat went into real estate after college because it was one of the few equal opportunity industries for women. She bought a number of rental properties, which she continues to own and manage to this day. But she never forgot the challenges she faced when she returned to school and the lack of resources and opportunities available to non-traditional students.

Pat wanted to be able to provide the resources she didn’t have to students who, like her, were returning to college later in life. So she started the scholarship fund at the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County to provide financial assistance to non-traditional students who may not qualify for other types of aid.

In August, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University students and U.S. Army veterans William “Bill” Scott and Sylvester Southwell were named recipients of the Pat Carmody Scholarship, receiving a combined $20,000 to pursue degrees in business administration and safety.

“Pat was delighted to learn how the funds would help our veteran students with the challenges they face, and allow them to pursue or complete their degree programs at ERAU,” said Embry-Riddle Veteran Services Coordinator John Markham. “This experience between the ACF and ERAU has formed a connection which will lead to additional opportunities with the ACF and scholarships for our veterans.” ​

Carol Chamberlain is regional director of the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County.