Now Showing: Week of Oct. 20

Movies playing at Harkins Theatres, 7202 Pav Way, Prescott Valley (Highway 69 between Glassford Hill and Lake Valley roads). 928-775-7444; www.harkins.com.

(NEW) ONLY THE BRAVE – All men are created equal ... then, a few become firefighters. “Only the Brave,” based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, is the heroic story of one unit of local firefighters that through hope, determination, sacrifice, and the drive to protect families, communities, and our country become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. As most of us run from danger, they run toward it -- they watch over our lives, our homes, everything we hold dear, as they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire. Rated PG-13 for thematic content, some sexual references, language and drug material. Action & Adventure, Drama

(NEW) GEOSTORM – A satellite designer (Gerard Butler) must race to avert a catastrophe when the planet's climate control satellites begin to malfunction in this sci-fi action adventure from Warner Bros. and writer/producer/director Dean Devlin (making his feature directorial debut here). Rated PG-13 for destruction, action and violence. Action & Adventure, Drama, Mystery & Suspense, Science Fiction & Fantasy

(NEW) TYLER PERRY’S BOO 2! A MADEA HALLOWEEN – Madea and the gang are back for this hilarious sequel. Madea, Bam and Hattie venture to a haunted campground and the group must literally run for their lives when monsters, goblins and the bogeyman are unleashed. Related PG-13 for sexual references, drug content, language and some horror images. Comedy

(NEW) BREATHE – For his directorial debut, Andy Serkis brings to life the inspiring true love story between Robin and Diana Cavendish (Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy), an adventurous couple who refuse to give up in the face of a devastating disease. When Robin is struck down by polio at the age of 28, he is confined to a hospital bed and given only a few months to live. With the help of Diana's twin brothers (Tom Hollander) and the groundbreaking ideas of inventor Teddy Hall (Hugh Bonneville), Robin and Diana dare to escape the hospital ward to seek out a full and passionate life together -- raising their young son, traveling and devoting their lives to helping other polio patients. Written by two-time Academy Award nominated writer William Nicholson, and shot by three-time Academy Award winner Robert Richardson, “Breathe” is a heartwarming celebration of love and human possibility. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic material including some bloody medical images. Drama, Romance

(NEW) MARK FELT – “Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House” centers on "Deep Throat," the pseudonym given to the notorious whistleblower for one of the greatest scandals of all time, Watergate. The true identity of the secret informant remained a mystery and source of much public curiosity and speculation for more than 30 years. That is until, in 2005, special agent Mark Felt shockingly revealed himself as the tipster. This unbelievable true story chronicles the personal and professional life of the brilliant and uncompromising Felt, who risked and ultimately sacrificed everything -- his family, his career, his freedom -- in the name of justice. Rated NR for some language. Genre Drama

(NEW) SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME – Based on the inspiring true story of international art dealer Ron Hall (Greg Kinnear), who befriends a homeless man (Djimon Hounsou) in hopes of saving his struggling marriage to Debbie (Renée Zellweger), a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the most remarkable journey of their lives. Jon Voight plays Hall's father, with whom he reconciles thanks to the revelations of his new life. Based on the New York Times bestseller. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements including some violence and language. Drama

Also showing:

AMERICAN MADE – Barry Seal, a TWA pilot, is recruited by the CIA to provide reconnaissance on the burgeoning communist threat in Central America and soon finds himself in charge of one of the biggest covert CIA operations in the history of the United States that spawned the birth of the Medellin cartel and eventually almost brought down the Reagan White House with the Iran Contra scandal. Rated R for language throughout and some sexuality/nudity. Drama, Mystery & Suspense

BLADE RUNNER 2049 – Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. K's discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. Rated R for violence, some sexuality, nudity and language. Action & Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction & Fantasy

FLATLINERS – In “Flatliners,” five medical students, hoping to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring and dangerous experiment. By stopping their hearts for short periods of time, each triggers a near-death experience. As the investigation becomes more and more perilous, they are forced to confront the sins of their pasts, as well as contend with the paranormal consequences of trespassing to the other side. Rated NR for violence and terror, sexual content, language, thematic material, and some drug references. Drama, Horror, Science Fiction & Fantasy

THE FOREIGNER – "The Foreigner," starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan, is a timely action thriller from the director of "Casino Royale." The film tells the story of humble London businessman Quan (Chan), whose long-buried past erupts in a revenge-fueled vendetta when the only person left for him to love -- his teenage daughter -- is taken from him in a senseless act of politically-motivated terrorism. In his relentless search for the identity of the terrorists, Quan is forced into a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official (Brosnan), whose own past may hold clues to the identities of the elusive killers. Rated R for violence, language and some sexual material. Action & Adventure, Drama, Mystery & Suspense

HAPPY DEATH DAY – Blumhouse (“Split,” “Get Out,” “Whiplash”) produces an original and inventive rewinding thriller in “Happy Death Day,” in which a college student (Jessica Rothe, “La La Land”) relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer's identity. “Happy Death Day” is directed by Christopher Landon (“Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones”) and written by Scott Lobdell and Landon. Rated PG-13 for violence/terror, crude sexual content, language, some drug material and partial nudity. Horror

THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US – Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing one another to endure and discovering strength they never knew possible. The film is directed by Academy Award nominee Hany Abu-Assad and stars Academy Award winner Kate Winslet and Idris Elba. Rated: PG-13 for a scene of sexuality, peril, injury images, and brief strong language. Drama, Romance

THE STRAY – “The Stray” tells the true story of how a stray dog, "Pluto," comes out of nowhere and impacts the Davis family, who are struggling in many ways. In just a short time, Pluto the "wonderdog" manages to save a toddler, bring comfort and companionship to a hurting 9-year-old boy, help restore a marriage, and repair a broken father-son relationship. Pluto is not only a guard dog -- he's a guardian angel. Sometimes help comes from the most unlikely places. Sometimes our prayers get answered in strange ways. Sometimes one dog can change everything. Written and directed by Mitch Davis (“The Other Side of Heaven”). Rated PG for thematic elements including a perilous situation. Drama, Kids & Family

VICTORIA AND ABDUL – The extraordinary true story of an unexpected friendship in the later years of Queen Victoria's (Academy Award winner Judi Dench) remarkable rule. When Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal), a young clerk, travels from India to participate in the Queen's Golden Jubilee, he is surprised to find favor with the Queen herself. As the Queen questions the constrictions of her long-held position, the two forge an unlikely and devoted alliance with a loyalty to one another that her household and inner circle all attempt to destroy. As the friendship deepens, the Queen begins to see a changing world through new eyes and joyfully reclaims her humanity. Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and language. Drama