Local Sports in Brief: Mile Hi Horseshoe Club hosts annual meeting

At 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, the Mile Hi Horseshoe Club will play host to its annual meeting and awards presentation for the 2017 league season at Guacamaya’s Mexican Grill, 1317 E. Gurley St. in Prescott. For more information, call Cal Cordes at 928-583-4258.

Ice skating season begins Nov. 5 at PV Event Center

The Prescott Valley Event Center opens its doors to the public for ice skating beginning Sunday, Nov. 5, with two free skate sessions set to take place at 2 p.m. Skate rental fees still apply and are provided at a first-come, first-serve basis. Admission for ages 13 and up is $4.50 and children 12 and under are free. Skate rentals are $4 and skate sharpening is $6. For more information, visit the Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department website at pvaz.net or call 928-759-3090.

Officers Down 5K cancelled

Originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, the annual Officers Down 5K in Prescott has been cancelled, according to event organizers Friday. No reason was given for its cancellation. The Officers Down 5K event helps honor America’s fallen law enforcement heroes and celebrates those who put their lives on the line daily in our community. Event organizers said Friday they will look to reschedule the Officers Down 5K run for early 2018.

Governor seeking to fill Game and Fish Commission position

The governor’s office is currently accepting applications for the Arizona Game and Fish Commission, which must be received or postmarked no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. Gov. Doug Ducey seeks members who are well informed and passionate about Arizona wildlife and its long-term conservation. In accordance with Arizona law, the Game and Fish Commission is required to be politically balanced and representative of all 15 counties, therefore the commission vacancy is available to registered residents of Yavapai County, Cochise, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties are eligible. To apply online, visit bc.azgovernor.gov/bc/form/boards-and-commissions-application. For more information, call 602-542-2449.

Adult hockey returns to Prescott Valley Event Center

The Prescott Valley adult hockey league enters its 11th season at the Prescott Valley Event Center this fall, beginning with draft night Monday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. Promoting competitiveness, camaraderie and physical fitness, this is a non-checking, non-fighting league. There are eight regular season games and two playoff games. Game nights are Monday nights at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Those interested must be a member of USA Hockey and 18 years of age or older. For more information, contact Harry Zielinski at 928-583-3435 or Scott Rubke at 928-308-6523.

Goshindo Games comes to Yavapai College Nov. 18

The United States Association of Martial Artists is hosting a two-star event Saturday, Nov. 18, on the campus of Yavapai College in Prescott. Yavapai’s gymnasium will host several styles of fighting, including Kumite, Kobudo, Kata and Chanbara disciplines. Attendees are asked to pay $40 for two events and $10 for each additional event. Spectators are $5 and ages 5 and under are free. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the competition beginning at 9 a.m. Yavapai College is located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott. For more information, or to pre-register for the event, go to prescottkarate.com.