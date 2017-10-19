KornUkopia Calendar: Oct. 20-29

Editor’s Note – Due to recent computer problems, all contributors are urged to email their current listings and info, as soon as possible, to: editor@prescottkudos.com. If questions, call 928-445-3333, ext. 2032. Thank you!

Ongoing

Mortimer Farms Pumpkin Fest and Corn Maze, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays in October, corner of highways 69 and 169 in Dewey.

Prescott Historical Walking Tours, featuring strolls through history to learn of “Prescott’s storied past,” 10 a.m., on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29. Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St. Donations appreciated.



Friday, Oct. 20

PV Library Quilters, 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

Art Days for Kids, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Enter the world of Frida Kahlo and create your own portrait based on her Mexican folk art style. For ages 6-14. Register online, at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537.

Third Friday Chamber Music Series: Twisted Tubulum, 3:30 p.m. Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Allow yourself to be shocked, dazed and amazed by the musical stylings of Twisted Tubulum.

Annual Oktoberfest, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Mt. of Faith Lutheran Church, 20135 E. Stagecoach Trail in Cordes Lakes. Music by Side Kicks; German meal; white elephant sale, door prizes, raffle. Meal $6.50 adults, $3 kids 12 and younger.

Ghost Talk Too!, 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St., 928-445-3286.

Friday Night Movies: "E-Motion, Lose what needs to be lost, Find what needs to be found" (85 min), 6:30 p.m., Rad Yoga Studio, 436 S. Montezuma St., Suite B. 928-856-2823.

Hocus Pocus Movie, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hassayampa Hotel, 122 E. Gurley St. Readers, chair massage, body work, vendors, energy healing, aura photography, and free lectures. A portion of proceeds will be donated for hurricane relief. 443-5325. http://www.milehighmystics.com/.

Prescott Pizza Palooza, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Prescott. Benefits Meals on Wheels.

Ghost Talk Too, 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. 928-445-3286.

Howl-o-ween Bowling Event, 6:30 p.m. at Antelope Lanes, 6301 E. 2nd St., Prescott Valley. Event supports Circle L Ranch Animal Rescue. Costumes optional. www.circleL.org or 928-533-2099.

South of Winslow-Eagles Tribute Band, 7 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. $25. 928-445-3286.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Youth Music Concert, 3 p.m., Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Cathedral Classics by the choral group, 3 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. 928-776-2000.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Newberry Book Club, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Maia Wojciechowska’s “Shadow of a Bull.”

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Crochet One, Knit Too, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

Haunted House for Kids, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. For ages 5-12.

Natural History Institute grand re-opening celebration and lecture, 4:30 to 9 p.m., 126 N. Marina St., Prescott. naturalhistoryinstitute.org or 928-863-3232.

Haunted House for Teens, 5:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Professional Writers of Prescott, 6 to 7:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Self-publishing.

The Bolshoi Ballet: Le Corsaire, 6 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. (Satellite broadcast) Amidst a bustling market, the pirate Conrad falls in love at first sight with the beautiful Medora, the ward of the slave merchant Lankedem’s bazaar. Conrad kidnaps Medora when Lanquedem decides to sell her to the Pasha. Tickets: 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Haunted House for Kids, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. For children ages 5-12. Costumes encouraged. 928-777-1500.

Haunted House for Teens, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. For teens, ages 13 and up. Costumes encouraged. 928-777-1500.

Enjoy an entertaining evening of Scottish songs old and new from one of Scotland’s finest singers and songwriters, 7 p.m., Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave.

Jim Malcolm in concert as part of the Celtic Concert Series, doors open at 6:25 p.m., at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. From Scotland, Malcolm is a solo guitarist and harmonica player. Opening performer is Dierdre Rogers. 928-771-1218.

Scotty McCreery, 7:30 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. An ACM and CMT Award winner, McCreery made history as the youngest male and first country music artist to debut an album on the Billboard Top 200. Hear the voice that has earned three Platinum singles and two Top Ten hits since winning American Idol. Tickets: 928-776-2000 or: www.ycpac.com.

Friday, Oct. 27

Halloween Happening Family Night, 5 to 7 p.m. in the Discovery Gardens of the Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road. 928-776-9550 or highlandscenter.org.

Ghost Talk Too, 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St., 928-445-3286.

Wes Williams Band Halloween Ball with Special Guests Sugar & the Mint, 8 p.m., Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Gardening Talks: To Bee or Not to Bee, 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Join Nancy Deane as she covers the history of bees in the U.S.

AIRES Fall Fantasy Fashion Show, 12:30 p.m., Yavapai Gathering Center, 530 E. Merritt St., Prescott.

Ghost Talk Too!, 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St., 928-445-3286.

Rocky Horror Picture Show - A Musical, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Prescott Area Leadership’s Halloween Masquerade, 7 p.m., Hassayampa’s Arizona Room, 122 E. Gurley St.

Rocky Horror Midnight Showing, 11:30 p.m., The Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St., costumes highly encouraged; 21 and older allowed to attend.

Sunday, Oct. 29

A Taste for Mission, 3 to 5 p.m., St. Luke’s Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane. Tasteformission.eventbrite.com.