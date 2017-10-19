Kaveh Karandish concert raises money for cancer research

Dr. Kaveh Karandish, an internal medicine and cosmetic physician at Thumb Butte Medical Center, is also a concert pianist. He and a few friends will be performing at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m. The concert will include pieces from Karandish’s new CD “Silent Whispers” and also some form his previous CD. Accompanying musicians include Eric Zang on percussion and kaval, Mazyar Karandish on oud and vocals, Jason Wiedman on drums and Dallas Huber on bass. The concert will include a silent auction of items donated by Tara Thai, The Club at Prescott Lakes, Raskins Jewelers, Ritz Image Salon and others as well as a 50/50 raffle and CDs to purchase. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door or by calling Kristina Good at 928-458-5267. All proceeds and any donations will go to cancer research.