Ghost Talk smaller with more shows

Ghosts will haunt the Prescott Center for the Arts and tell their chilling tales this weekend and next, sending chills down the spines of audience members glued to their seats at Ghost Talk Too.

This year’s Ghost Talk has been scaled down in size and scope, going from the main stage to Stage Too, adding more shows, but with fewer actors and fewer resources, said Director Erica Muse. Putting it all together meant enlisting a writer, Parker Anderson, Muse said. Anderson is a local historian in tales relating to ghosts that may or may not still be in the area, she said.

“He did write a book called ‘Wicked Prescott,’ so because of that and also he used to be involved with Ghost Talk before it was Ghost Talk when it was Ghost Walk so he had a history with the show and he said he would love to write something for it,” Muse said. “He went on a strictly historically accurate bent, so there’s no urban legends, nothing that can’t be authenticated through history.”

A collaborative fundraiser sponsored by the PCA and West Yavapai Guidance Clinic, tickets are $12 for youths and $15 for adults. Proceeds benefit PCA’s Youth Scholarship Program and the youth programs of the West Yavapai Guidance Clinic Foundation.

Since the show is the smaller Stage Too theater, the experience is starting in the courtyard and everyone will be guided down the alley behind the PCA to Stage Too with the experience starting on that journey, she said. The guides will be ghosts and they’ll take the participants on a walk down the alley, through a hallway once inside and into the theater, Muse said.

There are three performances each night at 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20-21, and Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27-28. It’s a chance to have some fun, learn some history and get a spooky feeling, Muse said.

A lover of theater, she said her number one joy is working with actors and her number two is working with props, sets and costumes.

“I came from the film world, so it’s been really fun for me to sort of dial that back because in film it’s all about reality, unless you’re talking experimental film. But if you’re going to create a world for your characters on film, every detail is important,” Muse said. “In theater, we do a lot more insinuating than is done in film, so getting used to dialing that back and using a space, creating a scene within a space without every single detail having to be there has been my most fun challenge in theater for sets.”

Tickets are available online at www.pca-az.net/ghost-talk-too.html. Prescott Center for the Arts is located at 208 N. Marina St.