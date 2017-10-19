‘American Idol’ winner Scotty McCreery comes to Prescott

Country music artist and “American Idol” winner Scotty McCreery is coming to Prescott, performing at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Though he never expected to win “American Idol,” doing so was exciting and launched the career he had dreamed about, McCreery wrote in an email.

“I was going to go to Nashville and try to find my way as a country music singer anyway, but ‘Idol’ allowed me to do it in such a big way,” he wrote. “As for touring, I love traveling across the country and visiting different cities and meeting the fans. It’s a huge appreciation for how beautiful our country is.”

Starting at 7 p.m. at the performing arts center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., tickets start at $39 and are available at www.ycpac.ticketforce.com. Reservations can also be made by calling the box office at 928-776-2000 or 877-928-4253.

The first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to top Billboard’s Top 200 with their first album, doing so at age 17 was something he never could have imagined, McCreery wrote. He’s honored that his fans were anticipating the album and bought it in force, he wrote.

But even after that, winning the Academy of Country Music’s 2011 New Artist of the Year Award, winning a BMI Award for a track on his second album that became a Top 10 hit, followed by another Top 10 hit, writing a book and performing at the Grand Old Opry, McCreery wrote there’s more in store.

“I’m always a working man. I have a song just about to move into the Top 30 on the country charts – ‘Five More Minutes.’ It’s my favorite song I’ve ever written,” he wrote. “So far, I’ve written every song on the album. It will come out some time next year.”

Not only is McCreery busy with his music and touring with his band, but he wrote he recently got engaged and is also in the middle of planning a wedding.

McCreery wrote he tries to write songs based on stories from his life, his friends’ lives or something from his life with a different spin on it. The story in the song may not be completely true, but there was something from his or his co-writer’s life that inspired it, he wrote. As an example, with his recent engagement, McCreery wrote he was thinking about asking his fiancée to marry him for a while and had been writing a lot of love songs inspired by his fiancée.

As a whole, McCreery wrote he believes he’s here to entertain and be a positive light. He loves it all and his life, he wrote.

“Being on stage with my band, who are all good friends of mine, is what I love to do. Seeing the audience smile and sing along is so cool,” McCreery wrote. “I am thankful for everyone who voted for me, who bought my albums and songs, who come out to the shows, who come up and want to meet me. I’m truly blessed.”

For more information, contact the box office or visit www.ycpac.com