Prescott public works director, city engineer resign

A staff shake-up in the City of Prescott’s Public Works Department likely will bring a change in the way the city handles its pending downtown street improvements.

City Manager Michael Lamar announced this week that Public Works Director Henry Hash and City Engineer Charles Andrews had both resigned — a “mutual decision” between the employees and city management.

Lamar said the public works department and the city “were on different pages” when it came to the millions of dollars in street projects that are in the works in the downtown area.

“There’s been these downtown projects, and there was some discussion about the size and scope,” Lamar said Tuesday, Oct. 17.

At issue was the plan for drainage on the streets. Historically, the downtown streets have relied largely on on-street drainage, Lamar said.

While the public works leadership was pushing for improvements that would include underground drainage systems, Lamar maintains that plan was cost-prohibitive for the city.

“We have 3.65 miles of downtown projects, and the estimated cost was approximately $28 million,” Lamar said, noting that about half of that amount was related to the underground drainage.

“The general consensus at city hall was that the size and scope (of the projects) was not realistic,” Lamar said.

The downtown street projects have been the topic of a number of recent discussions by the Prescott City Council.

In late August, the council gave the go-ahead for the city to advertise six of the downtown-area projects under a single “construction manager at risk” (CMAR) contract, which would have differed from the city’s usual design/bid/build arrangement.

The city began the process for choosing a CMAR contracting company, which would have been responsible for all six projects, with an estimated total cost of $14.5 million.

But, Lamar said Tuesday, the city later opted to close the proposal process for finding a CMAR contractor. “We’ve decided to back up and punt,” he said of the six downtown projects.

In late September, the council again discussed downtown projects – focusing this time on several improvements that reportedly had been promised to neighborhoods, but had been delayed because of funding issues.

The discussion, which took place in a study session, included questions from council members about whether the city should be spending money on the type of improvements that were done recently on Alarcon Street.

A question arose on whether those improvements – which included a median, stamped-concrete crosswalks, and landscaped drainage channels – are realistic when the city is postponing other projects.

Hash has maintained that it makes sense to do such improvements while street-reconstruction projects are going on, and that the improvements do not add significantly to a cost of the projects.

Council members ended the September meeting with the suggestion that a field trip be planned to the delayed project sites to take a closer look at the needed improvements.

“We were actually going to go out and look at those projects on Monday (Oct. 16),” Lamar said, adding that the meeting was canceled in light of the two resignations.

Hash resigned from the job on Thursday, Oct. 12, and Andrews resigned on Friday, Oct. 13. Both had worked for the city since 2014.

Neither could be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Going forward, Lamar said, current Utilities Manager Craig Dotseth would serve as interim department head, and the city would begin a search for a new director in the coming weeks.