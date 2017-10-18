Obituary: Carl J. ‘Jack’ Dougan

Carl J. “Jack” Dougan, 90, of Chino Valley went to be with his Lord on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Jack was born and raised in Phoenix, until he entered the U. S. Navy. After Jack’s service to the country, he worked in various capacities for Mountain States Telephone Co., until his retirement in 1977. During this time, he met and married Anne (Comstock). The two recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.

In addition to Anne, Jack is survived by three children, John, Jeff and Cindy; and by his sister, Darlynne. Jack was “Papa” to eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service and celebration of Jack’s life is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Grace Baptist Church in Chino Valley, Arizona.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.



Information provided by survivors.