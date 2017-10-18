$122K raised for mayor’s race, nearly $17K spent to oppose one candidate

Between the two Prescott mayoral candidates facing off in the Nov. 7 runoff election, more than $105,000 in campaign money had been raised by the end of September, and about $92,000 of that had been spent.

Add to that the nearly $17,000 spent by a pro-growth Political Action Committee (PAC) to oppose candidate Jean Wilcox, and the total money in the mayor’s race comes to more than $122,000.

In addition, another $39,000 or so was raised by the five candidates seeking seats on the City Council.

The most recent campaign finance reports were due to the Prescott City Clerk’s office by Oct. 15, and the seven remaining candidates revealed their collection and disbursement amounts for the past reporting cycle (Aug. 13 to Sept. 30), as well as the total election-cycle to-date amounts.

Topping the list in both collections and disbursements was mayoral candidate Greg Mengarelli. By Sept. 30, he had raised $63,640, and had spent $57,914.

That was nearly double the $32,245 Mengarelli had raised in the months leading up to the Aug. 29 city primary.

Jean Wilcox, the other candidate running for mayor in the runoff, reported collections of $41,717 by the end of September, and disbursements of $34,385. Her collections by the end of September had nearly tripled the $15,976 she had raised in the months leading up to the primary.

Along with the disclosures by the candidates, the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, a group that describes itself online as a “free market, pro-growth advocacy group,” reported spending $16,913 in the election cycle to-date to oppose Wilcox.

The organization has among its policy goals: reducing income and property taxes; regulatory reform and elimination of “burdensome regulations”; and reduction in the influence of public-sector unions in the political process. The report lists zero under its receipts and does not list the origin of the money for the expenditures opposing Wilcox.

Candidates, on the other hand, are required to report their contributors and the amounts received.

Top contributors for Mengarelli in the Aug. 13-to-Sept. 30 reporting round included: $2,000 from local health care consultant Pamela Jones; $2,000 from Springhill Suites Hotel owner Bradley Christensen; $2,000 from retiree Jim Lee; $1,000 from retiree Malcolm Barrett; $1,000 from Door and Window Store owner JD Blocker; $1,000 from Prescott Tire Pros owner Luis Gomez; and $1,000 from Mengarelli’s own funds.

He also received nine contributions of between $50 and $750.

Wilcox’s top contributors for the past reporting cycle included: $4,500 from Raven Café owner Ty Fitzmorris; separate contributions of $1,071 and $989 from retirees Rod and Diane Moyer; separate contributions of $676 and $721 from retirees Valerie and Larry Meads; and $700 from Upland Voice Chief Technology Officer Andy Denis and retiree Tony Denis.

Wilcox also received 13 contributions of between $75 and $500.

Council candidate finances

Leading the field of the five candidates seeking three seats on the Prescott City Council was Phil Goode, who raised $13,075 through Sept. 30. His top contribution in the recent reporting round was $1,260 from retiree John Lamerson. Goode also received nine contributions of between $100 and $500.

Collections by other council candidates included:

$8,778 raised by Alexa Scholl, with top contributions of $1,000 from San Diego retiree Mike Burnett; and $850 from Prescott retiree Gill Read. Scholl also received eight contributions of between $75 and $450.

$8,786 raised by Connie Cantelme, with top contributions of $1,500 from retiree Jim Lee; $600 from sub-contractor Mike McCormick; and $500 from Brad Christensen of Ponderosa Management.

$6,261 raised by Joe Viccica through Sept. 30, with eight contributions of between $15 and $50.

$1,700 raised by Steve Blair, with a $2,000 loan from Blair’s company Blind Brothers AZ, and a top contribution of $400 from Lamb Chevrolet owner Ted Lamb.

Ballots for the city’s Nov. 7 general election were mailed to registered voters by the Yavapai County Recorder’s office on Monday, Oct. 16, and voters should receive their ballots this week. Those who have not received their ballots by Oct. 23 are encouraged to call 928-771-3248. Ballots are due back to the county by 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7.