Man builds 2-story ‘Star Wars’ vehicle replica for Halloween

Parma, Ohio homeowner Nick Meyer used wood, hard foam and plastic barrels to build a replica four-legged All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker. He says he enjoys the “Star Wars” movies but isn’t a fanatic and simply thought the display would be unique. (Patrick Cooley/The Plain Dealer-Cleveland.com via AP)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: October 18, 2017 6:01 a.m.

    PARMA, Ohio (AP) — A two-story, “Star Wars”-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio should be enough to make any trick-or-treating Darth Vader proud.

    Nick Meyer has built a replica four-legged All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker, nearly as tall as his Parma home.

    Meyer tells Cleveland.com he used wood, hard foam and plastic barrels. He says he enjoys the “Star Wars” movies but isn’t a fanatic and simply thought the display would be unique.

    Ricky and Marlene Rodriguez’s hom in Lorain, Ohio, has morphed from a pirate ship, to a train and now into a digging machine poking through the home’s driveway. (Kristin Bauer/Chronicle-Telegram via AP)

    He’s not the only Ohioan continuing a habit of massive Halloween yard displays.

    In Lorain, Ricky Rodriguez and his wife built what looks like a massive digging machine poking up through their driveway, surrounded by rock debris and skeletons.

    Rodriguez tells The Chronicle-Telegram that it’s made of wood and took six weeks to create.

