7 reasons to use your dental benefits before 2017 ends

There’s still time to take advantage of your 2017 dental insurance benefits. You can save yourself money, while improving your health. If you have dental insurance and your plan runs on the calendar year or if your plan runs on a fiscal year you can keep these seven reasons to use your dental benefits in mind throughout the year:

YEARLY MAXIMUM: Most dental insurance plans provide a yearly maximum that they will pay for an individual for dental work per year. Most commonly, this is $1,000 - $1,500 per person, per year and the amount will renew every January. If the full amount isn’t used for dental care, the unused dollars will not rollover. Use it or lose it!

CARE PLAN OVERLAPPING: It is possible to begin the care in your treatment plan at the end of one benefit year and finish it up in the next year. This maximizes your insurance benefits and reduces your out-of-pocket costs.

TAX SAVINGS: If you are having contributions payroll deducted on a pre-tax basis into a Flexible Spending Account (FSA), be sure to use up your full deduction amount for the year. If not, you will forfeit any amount you contribute to your FSA that you don’t use by the deadlines. For those who have a Health Savings Account (HSA), take advantage of this triple-tax-advantaged account by using your balance to improve your oral health.

DEDUCTIBLE: This is the amount you must pay out-of-pocket before your insurance carrier will begin covering your dental expenses and is on average $50 annually for an in-network dental care provider.

PREMIUMS: When paying monthly premiums for dental insurance, it is wise financially to use your benefits. If you don’t have dental concerns, you should, at a minimum, use your benefits to have regular hygiene cleanings in order to prevent and detect any early signs of cavities, gum disease, oral cancer, bruxism (grinding and clenching of teeth) and other dental issues.

UPDATING DENTAL CARE: As we live longer, your original teeth may not last forever. Neither does the stuff your dentist gave you! Everything has a lifespan. Keep your dental work up-to-date at a reduced cost while you still have insurance benefits.

FEE INCREASES: At the beginning of each year, some providers will review their pricing to determine whether they will have fee increases due to increased cost of living, materials and equipment. This may increase your co-pay so it is best to keep your expenses down by using your benefits before the year end.

