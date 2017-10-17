UAF ‘Superstar of the Week’ — Katie

Katie is an affectionate calico who came to United Animal Friends (UAF) from a hoarding situation. Born Aug. 30, 2010, Katie loves attention and to be petted. While she was used to living with many cats, she probably would enjoy being an only cat in her new home. Katie is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV and is spayed. As the UAF Superstar of the Week, her adoption fee is $20 to a UAF-approved home. If you would like to learn more about Katie, please call Ruth at 928-379-1088 or read about her on UAF’s website, UnitedAnimalFriends.org.



UAF is always in need of foster homes for dogs and cats, as well as volunteers for its many programs. Interested animal lovers should contact UAF Volunteer Coordinator Jann at 602-402-7404 or jannkpamperspets@gmail.com. If you would like to foster a cat or dog, please call 928-778-2924.

Donations for UAF’s foster program can be sent to United Animal Friends, P.O. Box 11133, Prescott, AZ 86304 or can be made online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Contributions help with spaying/neutering, medical care and food for fostered pets.