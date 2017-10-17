Prep Volleyball: Badgers sweep Marauders, prepare for stretch run

Madison Wood recorded 12 kills, seven digs and eight ace serves, Tessandra Rothfuss added 16 assists and the Prescott volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep over rival Mingus on Tuesday night.

It is the fourth win in the last six matches for the No. 13-ranked Badgers, which stand a game back of first-place Flagstaff for the Grand Canyon region lead.

Prescott (10-16, 7-2 Grand Canyon) has four matches left this season, two of which come against the rival Eagles.

After a well contested game-one victory (25-22), the Badgers made quick work of Mingus (3-10, 2-7 Grand Canyon) in Cottonwood, winning games two (25-8) and three (25-20) for the sweep.

Other standouts for Prescott included 5-foot-10 senior Daphne Skinner, who had five kills, three digs and five ace serves, while Sabina Dimaano-Simmons led the club with 12 digs.

McKella Wright added eight assists, four digs, three kills and three ace serves for the Badgers, which earned their fifth sweep in power-point matches this season.

UP NEXT

Prescott hits the road tonight for a showdown with first-place Flagstaff (21-8, 7-0 Grand Canyon), which has won five of its last six. Official start time is set for 6 p.m.

The Badgers return home to host Lee Williams at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19. It will be the third match in as many nights for Prescott.

Mingus begins the first of three-straight road matches Thursday at Youngker. Official start time is scheduled for 6 p.m.

