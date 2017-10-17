Pet Focus: Miss Kitty’s — Stella

Stella is a super sweet little lady. She is a petite kitty who is 6 or 7 years old, a beautifully marked dark-and-white tabby, and large yellow eyes. She was a neighborhood stray, and is now at Miss Kitty’s waiting for her forever home. She jumps into most laps, confident and affectionate. Stella loves hanging out in sunny windows and playing with wand toys. For her age, she acts more like a kitten. She absolutely loves freeze-dried chicken breast treats that one of the volunteers brings for her. Come and meet this petite little gal at Miss Kitty’s Cat House, 302 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, on adoption days - Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or call 928-445-5411 for an appointment to see her. Stop by PetSmart (next to Costco) to see all the cute kittens on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.