Pet Focus: Catty Shack - Picasso

Picasso is a sweet little gentleman. He has beautiful tabby markings mixed with a little orange, white face, chest and paws. Nice disposition, he just about gets along with anyone. Picasso enjoys playing with his siblings, crunchy ball toys and climbing the cat tree at his foster home. He has a great personality. Picasso was with five siblings found outside with their mom and turned into Catty Shack for fostering. He has been in his foster home since May 16. His approximate birth date is April 1. All of his siblings have found their forever homes and now it’s his turn! Stop in at Catty Shack, 609 S. Granite St., to see Picasso. Adoptions hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 928-778-6951. Adoption fee: $50.