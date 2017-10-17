Obituary: Joe Bob Owens

Joe Bob Owens, went to his final home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s on Oct. 3, 2017, at the age of 86, at Prescott Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Prescott, Arizona.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Martha (Marty) Corcoran Owens; his daughters, Cheryl Rainwater and Caren Taylor; son Gregory Owens; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Owens.

Joe was born in Dalhart, Texas, on Dec. 26, 1930. He and Marty moved to Prescott Valley Arizona in 1994.

Joe was a great friend to many and was always happy to help anyone he could. We will all miss you but you will forever be in our hearts.

Information provided by survivors.