Obituary: H. Gerard Everall

H. Gerard “Jerry” Everall died on Aug. 18, 2017, in Prescott, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Betty. He is survived by his son, Stephen (Brenda); his daughter, Eve; his grandchildren, Emily and Halley; his great-grandson, Everett; and his niece, Felicia.

After graduating from Brown University in 1936, with a degree in economics, Jerry went to work for Sears Roebuck. He worked for Sears from 1936 until 1970, interrupted by a four-year stint in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He attended Mid-Shipmen’s School at Columbia University, and then served as a Lieutenant aboard the USS Bogue, operating in the Atlantic Ocean.

He and Betty moved from the East Coast to Prescott in October 1970, where both were involved in community service. Jerry served three terms as State Representative from District 1, Sheriff for Westerners, Vice President of the Yavapai Citizens Association, and Board Member of the Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

After being apart for 13 years, Betty and Jerry are now back together, surrounded by all their beloved animals. All is well.

Eve and Stephen wish to thank Dennis of Home Instead Senior Care and all of the caregivers at Las Fuentes Assisted Living, who gave our father the full benefit of their kindness, respect, and skill. Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home assisted the family with Jerry’s final arrangements.

