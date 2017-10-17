Letter: Price gouging

Editor:

Is John Stossel kidding? $40 to $99 for a case of water in Houston, courtesy of Best Buy’s apparent corporate greed? Mr. Stossel cites this to be treated as “marks” for corporate profit? Mr. Stossel cruelly touts the glories of “capitalism” while forgetting that the free marketplace in America no longer exists except for the very rich who enjoy the vast benefits of legislation such as Citizens United, tax loopholes and top heavy executive pay-offs. The middle class is shrinking and suffering.

Welcome to Libertarian-style Free Enterprise where what used to be the backbone of America are now no more than unfortunate dupes ready to be harvested from.

Lori Dekker

Prescott