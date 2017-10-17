Junior College Soccer: Yavapai routs Western 6-1

Sitting in second place with two ACCAC matches left, the Yavapai College soccer team knew that winning on Tuesday would likely be its only chance to nab one of the Top 2 seeds into the NJCAA Region I, Division I Tournament Oct. 23, 25 and 28.

The No. 7-ranked Roughriders more than delivered in their 2017 regular-season home finale at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott, drubbing injury-riddled No. 14 Arizona Western College, 6-1, to clinch no worse than the No. 2 seed and an opening-round bye in regionals. Yavapai will host a region semifinal at 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at Lindley.

Ricardo Nunez-Arellano scored two goals, John Scearce added a goal and an assist, and Jose Perez Flores registered two assists, guiding Yavapai to its fourth straight victory after it had suffered a 5-0 loss Oct. 5 at Phoenix College. The Roughriders scored three goals in the first 23 minutes of regulation and soon took control, outshooting the Matadors, 34-10, for the match.

“Coach [Mike Pantalione] told us from the start to go in strong, try to get the first goal,” Scearce said. “And it was a must-win, because out of the other three better schools in the conference [Pima, Phoenix, Western], we hadn’t gotten a result. So it was a key win for us. It gave us a lot of confidence going into the next game and the playoffs, eventually, and hopefully later on in the season.”

The defending ACCAC champion Roughriders (16-2-3, 14-2-3 ACCAC) remained in second place in the conference with 45 total points. They stayed three points behind league frontrunner and No. 5-ranked Pima Community College (15-1-3), which blanked Mesa Community College, 6-0, on Tuesday.

“It was important to come out aggressive in this match, score first and not stop – and that’s what the players did tonight,” said Pantalione, who played his entire roster. “It was a good win.”

Arizona Western, which handed Yavapai one of its two losses this season, 2-1 Sept. 19 in Yuma, fell to 12-4-3 (39 points). The Matadors were missing their center-back and keeper, and at least a few other players are healing from injuries. Phoenix College, idle on Tuesday, moved up from third place to second place at 12-2-5 (41 points).

“It wasn’t us today,” said Western’s Alex Avila, who scored the Matadors only goal. “On the attack, we weren’t moving the ball a lot. Our defense wasn’t there either. We weren’t winning headers; we weren’t defending as a unit. Now, we just want to finish in the Top 4 [of the ACCAC].”

Yavapai has an outside chance to win the conference title, but only if Pima loses its finale Thursday at Arizona Western and the Roughriders beat Scottsdale CC.

“Anything could happen,” Scearce said. “If we do our job at Scottsdale and maybe something positive will come out for us, hopefully. We’ll just wait and see.”

Added defender John Kanner, “It’s out of our hands, but we’ll do our part. We want to go as far as we can.”

The Top 2 teams in the ACCAC at the end of the season receive opening-round byes into the six-team region tournament. The region championship match is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28, at the highest remaining seed.

Whichever team wins the region title will play host to the NJCAA West District Tournament Nov. 3 and 4. This year, the Top 2 squads from the West District will automatically qualify for the NJCAA National Tournament Nov. 13-15, 17 and 18, at Mountain Valley Park Amphitheater in Prescott Valley.

“Every great team – it’s getting to that point of the season where we know that it’s do-or-die, and we’ve got to go and ball-out,” Nunez-Arellano said. “Every single player knows that, we all know that the coaches know that and are emphasizing it every game, after practice. It’s now or never. You never know when your last game could be.”

CORNER KICKS

Yavapai leads NJCAA Division I in scoring this season with 108 goals. … The Roughriders on Saturday broke the ACCAC record for goals scored in a single season with 100. They now have 106. Yavapai’s 2014 team had set the previous record with 95 goals. … The Prescott Little League Majors All-Stars team was honored at halftime for winning its third consecutive Arizona District 10 championship, going unbeaten in the district round in each of those seasons. Prescott compiled a 4-2 record at the Arizona All-Stars Majors State Tournament, becoming the first team from Prescott in 50 years to play for a state championship (1967).

UP NEXT

The Roughriders conclude the regular season at 3 p.m. Thursday at Scottsdale CC.

Arizona Western plays host to Pima at 7 p.m. Thursday in Yuma.

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039, or via email at dcook@prescottaz.com.