FAA looking after pilot drops turkeys on Arkansas festival

An airplane passes over the Yellville Turkey Trot in Yellville, Ark., while someone aboard drops a live turkey to the ground. The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that it had an investigator at the fair in 2016 and that the pilot complied with the plan to drop turkeys away from a crowded area. Organizers are hoping that a "phantom pilot" won't pass over the town this weekend and drop live turkeys, as has been done for decades. (Jason Ivester /The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, 2016 File)

An airplane passes over the Yellville Turkey Trot in Yellville, Ark., while someone aboard drops a live turkey to the ground. The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that it had an investigator at the fair in 2016 and that the pilot complied with the plan to drop turkeys away from a crowded area. Organizers are hoping that a "phantom pilot" won't pass over the town this weekend and drop live turkeys, as has been done for decades. (Jason Ivester /The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, 2016 File)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: October 17, 2017 6 a.m.

    • photo

    In this Oct. 7, 2011, file photo, visitors to the Yellville Turkey Trot in Yellville, Ark., wear shirts mocking an effort by animal rights activists to identify a pilot who routinely flew over the festival and dropped live turkeys to the crowd. (Josh Dooley /The Baxter Bulletin via AP, file)

    YELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says it will check to see whether any laws or regulations were broken when a low-flying pilot dropped live turkeys onto an Arkansas festival over the weekend.

    The annual Yellville Turkey Trot in northern Arkansas has included a turkey drop for more than five decades, though sponsors in recent years have distanced themselves from the practice.

    Several birds were dropped Saturday and then chased by festival-goers.

    Local animal rights activist Rose Hilliard has filed a formal complaint with the sheriff. She alleges the pilot “terrorized” the birds and violated state laws against animal cruelty and animal abandonment.

    Festival organizers say they’ve received similar complaints, as they have in past years from animal activists.

    The FAA said Monday it was aware of Saturday’s drop. The agency hasn’t intervened in past years because the birds aren’t considered projectiles.

    More like this story