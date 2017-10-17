Candidate touts apparent hoax idea of drug-sniffing bunnies

As part of a 2016 April Fool’s joke police in Amherst, N.Y. posted this photo proposing drug-sniffing bunnies as an affordable alternative to canines. (Amherst Police Department)

As part of a 2016 April Fool’s joke police in Amherst, N.Y. posted this photo proposing drug-sniffing bunnies as an affordable alternative to canines. (Amherst Police Department)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: October 17, 2017 6 a.m.

    • photo

    Phoenixville, Pennsylvania mayoral candidate Dave Gautreau posted this comment on his Facebook page Friday explaining how he had come to think drug-sniffing rabbits were real. The post has since been removed. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

    PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Philadelphia-area mayoral candidate says he was serious when he vowed to investigate the use of drug-sniffing bunnies if elected — even though it appears to stem from an internet hoax.

    The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Republican nominee Dave Gautreau broached the idea Thursday at a Phoenixville mayoral forum.

    The candidate told the newspaper he had been told about the idea at a gathering and thought he had confirmed with someone in Lancaster the rabbits were in use there.

    Last year, the idea surfaced in an April Fools’ post by Amherst, New York, police and on a satire page called People of Lancaster.

    Gautreau said in a since-removed Facebook post he takes his mayoral run seriously and is looking for “creative ways” to fight the war on drugs.

    More like this story