2017-18 NBA Preview: Phoenix Suns Outlook

2017-2018 Phoenix Suns Season Outlook

OPENER: Portland Trailblazers at Phoenix Suns

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m.

LAST SEASON: 23-59, missed the playoffs.

COACH: Earl Watson (second full season).

PROJECTED STARTING FIVE: G Eric Bledsoe (21.1 ppg), G Devin Booker (22.1 ppg), F T.J. Warren (14.4 ppg), F Marquese Chriss (9.2 ppg), C Tyson Chandler (8.4 ppg, 11.5 rpg).

KEY LOSSES: G Leandro Barbosa.

KEY ADDITIONS: G Troy Daniels, F Josh Jackson.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Jackson. He was the fourth overall pick in the draft out of Kansas and has made an immediate impression with his scoring, defense and rebounding in the preseason. His tough persona fills a Suns need, too. Just 20 years old, he fits right in with the Suns long-term plans build from within and eventually climb back into contention.

OUTLOOK: The Suns are resisting any urge to add high-salary veterans, if they could, for a quick fix to maybe contend for the last one or two playoff spots in the tough Western Conference. Instead, they are sticking with the young core that they hope will develop into a contender, although it may take a few years. Booker, already a prolific scorer, will look to expand his game and continue his development as one of the NBA’s top players. But wins could be few and far between in this, the franchise’s 50th year.