2 arrested for attempted escape, forgery and drugs north of Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY — Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tyler James Post, 28, and Danielle Wray Faria, 22, both of Lake Havasu City, Friday morning for forgery, attempt to escape, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, all felonies.



According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, at approximately 8 a.m., deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot of the Pilot Gas Station at Highway 95 and Interstate 40.

Upon arrival, the deputy contacted the manager of the store. The manager advised that the vehicle had been in their parking lot for days. The manager further advised that syringes were found near the area of the parked vehicle. The deputy approached the vehicle and observed both Post and Faria asleep and several methamphetamine pipes sitting on Post’s chest.

The deputy announced himself and took Post into custody while Faria scrambled to retrieve the drug paraphernalia on Post’s chest. Faria was also taken into custody.

The deputy had Post and Faria sit on a curb in the parking lot while waiting for backup deputies.

Post stood up and tried to run while he was handcuffed. The deputy caught up with Post, then Faria stood up, also in handcuffs and tried to run. The deputy was able to get control of Faria while still maintaining control of Post. Both were struggling with the deputy.

Several Good Samaritans ran over and assisted the deputy to keep control of Post and Faria until backup deputies arrived on the scene. During the struggle, the deputy suffered several cuts on his knee.

Backup deputies arrived and both subjects were secured.

During a search of the vehicle, $2,030 was located in counterfeit $100, $50 and $20 bills. Several methamphetamine and heroin related paraphernalia items were also located along with 0.5 grams of methamphetamine and 2 grams of heroin. Prescription only narcotic pills were also located within the vehicle without a prescription.



A 9.5-inch straight blade knife was located, along with several bat type clubs, brass knuckles and a realistic looking BB gun.

A computer history check showed several felony convictions for Post.

Post and Faria were transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail without further incident. The vehicle was towed from the scene. More charges are pending.



— Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office