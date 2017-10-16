UK coast guard comes to aid of struggling dog in North Sea

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter on a training mission spotted a struggling cockerpoo being swept out to sea Sunday on Scotland’s northeast coast. The crew alerted a rescue boat and filmed as the dog was scooped from the cold water. (UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency)

By Associated Press

  Originally Published: October 16, 2017 6:04 a.m.

    CUMMINGSTON, Scotland (AP) — A waterlogged dog has the coast guard to thank for coming to its rescue in the North Sea.

    A Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter on a training mission spotted the struggling cockerpoo that was being swept out to sea Sunday morning near Cummingston on Scotland’s northeast coast.

    The crew promptly alerted a rescue boat and then filmed as the pooch was scooped from the cold water. Pet and family were soon reunited on shore.

    The agency said it all took just a “few minutes” and then the Inverness-based helicopter returned to its training session.

