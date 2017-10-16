UK coast guard comes to aid of struggling dog in North Sea

During a training session in #MorayFirth today, the Inverness Coastguard helicopter helped locate a Cockerpoo being swept out to sea at #Cummingston. Dog safely rescued by Moray inshore lifeboat #allsafe #trainingmatters pic.twitter.com/l7dRowQkT0 — Maritime&Coastguard (@MCA_media) October 15, 2017 by Maritime&Coastguard

CUMMINGSTON, Scotland (AP) — A waterlogged dog has the coast guard to thank for coming to its rescue in the North Sea.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter on a training mission spotted the struggling cockerpoo that was being swept out to sea Sunday morning near Cummingston on Scotland’s northeast coast.

The crew promptly alerted a rescue boat and then filmed as the pooch was scooped from the cold water. Pet and family were soon reunited on shore.

The agency said it all took just a “few minutes” and then the Inverness-based helicopter returned to its training session.