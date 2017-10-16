Superintendent's Report: The A-F ‘Aftermath’

Schools across Arizona received their letter grades last week and the aftermath has been predictable.

Over 15 percent of the schools in Arizona have appealed their grades. We are hearing about miscalculations in scores and confusion on how measures were collected. There has been a concern about the over reliance on a single test as the overwhelming measure. Some groups are criticizing the inclusion of growth as a part of the measure; this seems like an odd argument as our main focus should be on growing students.

Now, we have received a memo stating that public input through early November would be sought “for potential revisions to final letter grades for school year 2016-17 and in upcoming school years.” Perhaps a pilot would have been appropriate rather than publicly releasing grades that still require modifications.

How did we get here? This year’s school ratings are based on trailing indicators at best with schools having no recourse other than the impact. The indicators and cut scores were just recently introduced to measure our “success” from last year.

And, why A-F? Why did Arizona not decide on A-M or A-Z for labeling purposes? Letter grades are not federal mandates, in fact most states have moved away from letter grades in favor of a more comprehensive dashboard approach to school accountability. When you choose an A-F accountability model, you minimize what the actual impact of school is, you minimize what school success is. It is clear that labeling schools A-F was simply a way to rank order schools, identify the winners and losers, rather than actually guide and inform instruction.

In HUSD, we have begun to meet with principals and teachers to help them make sense of how their school earned their grade, but we also know that the grades are not a true, comprehensive look at the quality of our schools. We believe in accountability and we use various points of data to inform our teaching and practices.

As a parent, I look at student achievement data. But, I also look at other factors that relate to the experiences that I hope my children will have while in school. I want to know about extra-curricular and co-curricular opportunities, how many teachers are appropriately certified, what is the curriculum and when was it adopted, how is technology integrated into instruction, how do other parents feel about the school environment through survey data, and how are parents included in decision-making through engagement and governance structures. An oversimplified letter-grade does not do that.

As we return from Fall Break, with our state-issued A-F grades, we know that the 2017-18 school year has gotten off to a great start. People are recognizing the great things happening in our district and our enrollment continues to increase.

While our expectation is to have nine “A” schools, we also know that our schools represent so much more than a single letter. We know that our staff continues to be focused on building skills beyond content knowledge and providing unique and memorable experiences for our students.



Dan Streeter is superintendent of Humboldt Unified School District.