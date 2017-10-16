PHS senior credits PUSD with skills for future success

I grew up in the Prescott Unified School District. Each school has given me a vast amount of opportunities and I would like to thank every teacher for all of the work they put into my education. It is not every day that students are encouraged to set their goals high and reach for the stars, but in each grade, in each class, I was inspired to do just that. In addition, I think one of the most unique aspects of Prescott is the community. A few weeks ago, it was Homecoming and every day we had a different activity for the students or community to attend. Monday was a movie night on the lawn, Tuesday was the Homecoming dance, Wednesday was the Parade and Bonfire, Thursday was the Prescott/Bradshaw Volleyball game, and Friday was the Homecoming Football game. It is amazing to watch the community get together and support the traditions of Prescott High School’s Homecoming week, a week that is unique to Prescott. My involvement with Student Council, Cheer, Clubs, and the Governing Board have taught me many skills that I will use throughout my lifetime. Now in my senior year, I feel eternally grateful to have grown up and educated in PUSD and to have been raised in the supportive community of Prescott.

Thank you PUSD for everything. I will be graduating in May and I am excited to see the path where life leads me. I owe it all to you.

— Alexa Rosdahl

Provided by PUSD.