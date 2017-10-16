Man arrested after trying to light cigarette with gas pump nozzle

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Police in North Dakota have arrested a man for possession of drugs after first spotting him attempting to light a cigarette with the nozzle of a gas pump.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that 29-year-old Skyler Whitebull, of Cannon Ball, was spotted by Bismarck police driving by the gas station. Authorities say Whitebull refused to put the nozzle back and took a “fighting stance” when an officer tried to stop him.
Court documents say the officer forced Whitebull to the ground. He allegedly continued to resist and flailed his legs even while handcuffed.
Police searched Whitebull and found several small, zippered bags with methamphetamine residue. He’s charged with misdemeanor meth possession and preventing arrest.
Court documents do not list an attorney for Whitebull.
