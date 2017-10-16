Local Sports in Brief: Yavapai’s Kanani Hiapo named ACCAC Player of the Week

Yavapai College volleyball player Kanani Hiapo was named ACCAC DI Player of the Week on Monday after she led the Roughriders to a 2-0 record in a pair of 3-0 sweeps against ACCAC foes Pima and South Mountain Community College. Hiapo recorded 59 assists and 11 digs during that timeframe. This is the second time the freshman from Gilbert has been honored with the award. She leads the team in assists with 683 this season. The Roughriders are scheduled to play Phoenix College on Wednesday, Oct. 18. Official start time is set for 7 p.m.

Ice skating season begins Nov. 5 at PV Event Center

The Prescott Valley Event Center opens its doors to the public for ice skating beginning Sunday, Nov. 5, with two free skate sessions set to take place at 2 p.m. Skate rental fees still apply and are provided at a first-come, first-serve basis. Admission for ages 13 and up is $4.50 and children 12 and under are free. Skate rentals are $4 and skate sharpening is $6. For more information, visit the Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department website at pvaz.net or call 928-759-3090.

Officers Down 5K cancelled

Originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, the annual Officers Down 5K in Prescott has been cancelled, according to event organizers Friday. No reason was given for its cancellation. The Officers Down 5K event helps honor America’s fallen law enforcement heroes and celebrates those who put their lives on the line daily in our community. Event organizers said Friday they will look to reschedule the Officers Down 5K run for early 2018.