Gameday Glance: #9 Arizona Western at #10 Yavapai College

Roughrider Gameday Glance

Arizona Western College at Yavapai College

When: Tuesday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m.

Where: Ken Lindley Field, Prescott

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc for updates.

Records: Yavapai (15-2-3, 13-2-3 ACCAC) defeated Mesa CC 6-1 Saturday night; Arizona Western (12-3-3) beat Paradise Valley CC 6-0 in their previous match.

All-Time: The Roughriders are 50-6-2 all-time against the Matadors, scoring 241 goals with 41 goals against in 58 matches.

Last Meeting: Arizona Western 2 Yavapai 1 (Sept. 19, 2017 at Yuma)

The Setting: The Roughriders are 307-15-5 all-time at home including 231-12-2 at Ken Lindley Field.

Players to Watch: Yavapai—William Baynham (53 points), Alexander Guadron (44), Jose Perez Flores (42), Carlo Quesada (27), Ziyad Fares (24). Arizona Western—Leading scorer Ezeguiel Quijada (22 points) and goalkeeper Heriberto Ruiz (0.88 GAA).



Coaches: Yavapai—Michael Pantalione (606-56-30/29th season); Arizona Western—Kenny Dale (170-66-18/13th season).

Fun Facts: The Roughriders lead the country in scoring with 102 goals. Indian Hills, IA (77), Waubonsee, IL (75), Schoolcraft, MI (73), St. Louis, MO (71).

League Alert: Four other conference matches today—SCC at GCC, PCC at MCC, PVCC at GWCC, SMCC at CGCC. Phoenix College has the bye in the 11-team league.



Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy, high 80. Sunset at 5:52 p.m.