CVUSD dedicated to its homeless student population

There are many faces of homelessness; there are also many circumstances leading to not having a home. Bad luck, poor choices, or a combination of both and a family can find itself without a home.

Unfortunately, whatever the reason, the face of the homeless is all too often the face of a child. As is so common it is the child who pays most of the freight from bad luck and from poor choices. When a child in the Chino Valley school district is identified as homeless, then it becomes my responsibility to ensure that the child has the same educational opportunities as their non-homeless peers.

My name is Wes Brownfield and I am the family support person at Chino Valley USD. My primary job is to ensure that any school kid in this district who does not have a fixed and appropriate place to sleep at night is properly identified and supported during the term of that status.

Under the terms of the McKinney-Vento act, it is my responsibility to identify and support any child who is homeless, and do my best to support the family, as well.

This process begins at enrollment or registration by using a domicile survey. This survey indicates whether a family is living in their own home and whether that home is intended for full-time residence. The domicile survey also indicates the actual circumstances of homelessness. Among the categories of homelessness, are multiple families living in a single-family home (this is the most common form of homeless), a family living in a camper trailer or any other shelter not intended for permanent habitation. Living in a homeless shelter, a car, campground or a hotel are also circumstances of homelessness.

The Family Support office at Chino Valley USD ensures that homeless children or youth are provided free lunch and support with school attendance and academic support. Our office works with the other charitable groups and service agencies in the area to help the homeless find shelter and services during what is almost always a very difficult time.

At any given time, the homeless population of the Chino Valley Unified School District is approximately 10 percent (as many as 240 children) of our student population. The mission of the Family Support office is to help families who find themselves homeless to transition into permanent housing and to support the children of these families during that transition.

If you know of any family who is or may soon become homeless, or if you have any questions regarding the categories of homelessness or the services we offer, please call Wes Brownfield at 928-636-2458.