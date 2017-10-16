Better weather gives leg up to crews on California wildfires

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — The winds eased, some of the smoke began to clear and the forecast Monday offered a tantalizing chance of rain to thousands of firefighters trying to corral the wildfires that have laid waste to the nation’s most celebrated wine-making region.

The progress was tempered by word of the first death from the weeklong firefighting effort — a driver who was killed Monday when his truck overturned on a winding mountain road.

The driver, who had been delivering water to the fire lines, crashed before dawn in Napa County on a roadway that climbs from vineyards into the mountains.

No other details were available about the accident, which was under investigation, said Mike Wilson, a fire spokesman.

After days of wind gusts that constantly fanned the fires, lighter wind offered a chance for crews to make greater gains, and thousands more people were allowed to go home more than a week after the blazes that have killed more than 40 people began.

Many of those who returned to find their homes either standing or reduced to ash knew their fate in advance. Satellite images, aerial photos and news reports with detailed maps of entire neighborhoods had given homeowners in populated areas a pretty clear idea of the fire’s path. Some had seen the flames coming as they fled. Some families in rural areas had to endure the mystery until they laid eyes on their property.