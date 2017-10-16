Ballots on their way to voters

City of Prescott general election ballots are going out today, Oct. 16, and Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman and Registrar of Voters Laurin Custis say registered voters should begin receiving their ballots in the mail by about Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Voters who have not received their ballots by Monday, Oct. 23, should call 928-771-3248, say Hoffman and Custis.

Ballots are due back to the county by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7. To ensure delivery, voters should mail their ballots by Nov. 1.

For those who wait, drop-off ballot boxes are available at: the County Administration Building, 1015 Fair St. and Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St. Locations are also available in Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Cottonwood, Jerome, and Sedona.

Hoffman and Custis encourage all voters to use the drop boxes, noting that it saves the county postage.

Along with the Prescott election, the recorder’s office is also sending out ballots to Verde Valley voters for school-related budget override questions, and to Sedona voters for a bond question.

In all, 60,307 ballots will go out to voters in Yavapai County, including 28,560 for the Prescott election.

Early voting got underway on Oct. 11, and will continue through election day, Nov. 7. To vote early in person, voters should visit the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office at 1015 Fair St., Room 228, Prescott, or 10 S. Sixth St., Cottonwood, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and election day until 7 p.m., according to a news release from the recorder’s office.

