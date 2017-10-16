Ag-Ventures visits Mountain View Elementary

Ag-Ventures, a 4-H STEM program from the University of Arizona, visited our students at Mountain View Elementary on Sept. 25. Cooperative Extension, an outreach arm of The University of Arizona and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS), is “Improving Lives, Communities and the Economy” by serving as a statewide network of knowledgeable faculty and staff that provides lifelong educational programs for all Arizonans. They are part of a nationwide educational network of scientists and educators who help people solve problems and put knowledge to use. Arizona Cooperative Extension provides a link between the university and the citizens of this state.

Cooperative Extension is a statewide non-formal education network bringing research-based information into communities to help people improve their lives. As of Jan. 2017, they have 108 faculty delivering statewide programs, 468 staff and other personnel supporting county programs statewide and 51 Americorps volunteers. They are unique because their teaching efforts are made possible by a cooperative effort between the federal government, the University of Arizona’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and each of the counties they serve. They bring knowledge to people every day with offices in all 15 counties and on five tribal reservations.

Classroom visits are conducted by Cooperative Extension staff from the 4-H Youth Development program. The program at Mountain View was presented to the students in first through third grade. The presentation shares information about Arizona agriculture. The students learned about all of the ingredients that go into the making of pizza and how farmers raise, plant and cultivate. This is an opportunity for students to understand where their food originates from and the numerous processes that it takes to get it to the store and on their table.

Stacy DeVeau, the Yavapai County 4-H STEM program coordinator states, “Programs such as these are important for students to teach them where our food and fiber come from. Science is a lens through which we can observe the world and understand ‘how?’ and ‘why?’ and make connections. The science of agriculture is something with which we are each intimately connected, but many of us don’t think about. My hope is that students will make the connections between the food on their plates and their original sources.”

For more information, visit extension.arizona.edu/4h/yavapai or contact Stacy at sdeveau@email.arizona.edu to schedule a classroom visit.

Information from Mountain View Elementary, HUSD.