Obituary: Sandra Jean Layman

The family of Sandra Jean Layman, age 81, is saddened to report the loss of their dear Sandy. She was born in Akron/Kenmore, Ohio, and moved with the family at age 8 to a somewhat rural area of southern California. She graduated from El Monte High School and went on to graduate from Whittier College with a B.A. in Education and then taught school, mostly at the junior high level, for 35 years. The highlight of her career was just plain working with the kids that she loved. She moved, after retirement, permanently to Prescott, Arizona, in 1997.

Sandy was married for 48 years and lost her husband William “Bill” nine years ago. She was a loving and caring mother to her children Thomas Layman (Liz) of Lewisville, North Carolina and Kenneth Layman (Jeanette) of Alta Loma, California; and grandmother to Max, Will and John. During her years as wife, mother and teacher she also enjoyed being in a gourmet cooking club, a bridge club, cooking in general and reading for pleasure.

As a very young child she watched her sisters play cards and she insisted they teach her to play and she’d been an instinctive card player throughout her life. She loved to gamble, including on horse racing and at casinos, especially with her good friend Bertha Hammersly. She always loved to travel and took many trips all over the U.S., to Europe, on cruises, and particularly liked to go on educational trips with Elderhostel/Road Scholars.

While in Prescott, Sandy was an active member of the Prescott Noon Lioness Club and volunteered frequently for Prescott Meals on Wheels. She was a charitable person and was always ready to give of her time and money to support various causes and people in need.

Sandy loved people and as she was kind, compassionate and empathetic, she was loved in return.

Many people will mourn her passing.

Sandy was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Bill; her sister, Peg Fekete; and her brother, Bill Shoff. She is survived by her two sons; three grandsons; her Prescott sisters, Nan Sams, Judy Rae Haley and Sharon MacBride; her sister-in-law, Jo Dee Gibson of Corona, California; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wants to thank our sister Sharon for all her care giving of Sandy during the last year. All memorials will be private.





