Obituary: Roger Walter Burger

Roger Walter Burger, was born in 1940 in Winner, South Dakota, the first of three sons, to Walter and Helen Burger (Schramm). He attended and graduated from Winner High School in 1958. He then attended the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, graduating in 1962 with a degree in Civil Engineering.

During college Roger was a member of the Singing Engineers, the music chorus. After graduation he was hired by the County of Los Angeles and moved to Los Angeles, California, in June 1962. Roger worked for the county for 31 years where he served as the Division Head of Traffic and Lighting, Division Head of Program Development as well as in numerous other positions. He was later promoted to Assistant Director of Los Angeles County Department of Public Works where he worked until his retirement in June 1993.

Roger married Harriet Harker in 1977. Together they had four children, Craig, Carrie, Lisa and Lori. The family lived in Altadena, California until Roger’s retirement. Upon retirement they moved to Prescott, Arizona.

Roger enjoyed pheasant hunting in Winner, South Dakota, with his father and brothers. Roger and Harriet enjoyed boating and water skiing at Lake Havasu and house boating on Lake Powell. He was an active member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church where he served in many capacities including treasurer and council member.

He is survived by his wife, Harriet; younger brother, Don Burger; four children; and 10 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Prescott, on Monday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prescott. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home of Prescott, Ariz.





