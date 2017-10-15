Obituary: Phil Gross

Phil Gross, age 76, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Phoenix.

He was born on June 25, 1941, to the late Arthur and Margaret (Schmitter) Gross in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Phil attended University of Wisconsin in Madison earning his Bachelor’s degree in Economics. He was the Vice President of Operations with The Arizona Bank.

Phil was a proud member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On July 18, 1978, he married Helene in Reno, Nevada. Phil was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Phoenix and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prescott. At both parishes he volunteered as a Sunday school teacher and a choir member. He was President of the Phoenix Koi Club. Phil enjoyed tennis, and was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his loving spouse of 39 years, Helene; two step-sons, Michael (Michelle) Miller and David (Michiyo) Miller; a sister-in-law, Virginia Gross; six step-grandchildren, Merrick, Marielle, Marissa, Charlie Jun, Sydney, and Erick; and many other loving family and friends. Phil was preceded in death by his three siblings, Dick Gross, Jean Kalupa, and Peter Gross.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 330 W. Coral Gables Drive, Phoenix, with a committal service with military honors to follow at 12:30 p.m. at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Phil’s honor may be made to Hospice of the Valley or St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.

Information provided by survivors.