Obituary: Larry Willard Wakefield and Ramona Rosella Wakefield

Larry Willard Wakefield and Ramona Rosella Wakefield. The memorial service for United States Army Corporal Larry Willard Wakefield and Ramona Rosella Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave., in Prescott, with Eddie Raymond Rodriguez officiating. Interment at the Prescott National Cemetery will follow with military honors.

Corporal Wakefield, of Black Canyon City, passed away Tuesday evening, Sept. 26, 2017, peacefully at home at the age of 90. He was born in Henry County, Virginia, on Nov. 23, 1926, and graduated from the U.S. Maritime Service Training for Merchant Seamen in May of 1945.

He joined the U.S. Army and served his country as a paratrooper until January 1957. He attained the rank of Corporal. Corporal Wakefield worked for the United States Geodetic Survey from June 1947 to October 1987, retiring after being Chief Advisor for four western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, and Utah.

He is survived by his brother, James Richard (Linda) Wakefield of West Virginia; his son, Larry Gray (Barbara) Wakefield; and daughters, Annette (Eddie) Rodriguez, Karen Dunham, and Danna (Mike Roche) Wakefield, all of metro Phoenix area; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Rosella Wakefield; his parents, Lewis W. Wakefield and Mary Ann (Stepp) Wakefield; his brothers, Dean L. Wakefield and Zachery T. Wakefield; and his sisters, Donna Ruth Wakefield, Ann Sweeney, Alice Fowlkes, and Mary Lou Wakefield.

Ramona Rosella Wakefield, of Black Canyon City, passed away March 15, 2012, in Sun City, Arizona, at Hospice of the Valley. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her son, Larry Gray (Barbara) Wakefield; and daughters, Annette (Eddie) Rodriguez, Karen Dunham and Danna (Mike Roche) Wakefield, all of metro Phoenix area; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.



Ramona was a waitress at the 4B’s Café for many years before retiring and prior to that Rock Springs Café in the 1980s. She loved her work and her customers baking birthday cakes for many favorites over the years. In her early years, she grew up in the badlands of North Dakota and later to Baker, Montana. She loved the music and lifestyle of the cattle ranching heritage of her birth. She could play piano and dance! She loved to have family dinners and holidays and was a master chef making homemade breads, pies, cakes, and jelly. Ramona was a waitress at the Baker Hotel in Montana. There she met Larry and as they say, the rest is history of Love. Memorials may be made in honor of the life of Cpl. Larry Willard Wakefield and Ramona Rosella Wakefield to the charity of your choice.

The Wakefield family would like to thank all of the family, friends, and neighbors for their loving kindness, support and prayers during the last years of Larry’s life, especially since beloved Ramona passed in 2012. You all made his life so much more full with your showing of love and support throughout the years. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Larry’s online guestbook.

Information provided by survivors.