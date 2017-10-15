Battling breast cancer through warriors, tips and the latest developments

Holding up a metal pink ribbon that her son made Shannon Fitzgerald is a breast cancer survivor. In November 2015, The Daily Courier wrote about her initial diagnoses and the community support she received to help her get through the anticipated treatment. Now two years later, we’ve caught up with her to see how she’s doing. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

By The Daily Courier

  • Originally Published: October 15, 2017 6:01 a.m.

    • The Daily Courier pays tribute today to Breast Cancer Warriors, survivors and developments in this area for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

    Many have learned from their ordeals and all have taught those around them. This disease does not discriminate, and can hit some harder than others.

    We also have included news of treatment options, testing, clinicals, and advice.

    Click on a headline below:

    A disease ‘from the neck up’

    How you can reduce your chances of getting cancer

    The spiritual side of dealing with breast cancer: Leaders say to follow doctors’ advice

    Breast Cancer Warrior: ‘Can-do attitude’

    Breast Cancer Warrior: Grace, faith and humor

    Many insurance plans cover mammography, mastectomy

    Clinical trials bring doctors ‘within striking distance’ of a cure

    Breast Cancer Warrior: Laughter is the ‘Best Medicine’

    Breast Cancer Warrior: My hero!

    Prescott Frontier Days rodeo’s ‘Tough Enough to Wear Pink’ raises thousands of dollars

    Breast Cancer Warrior: My Warrior Mom

    After breast cancer treatment can come lymphedema

    Support can play role in healing whether online or through local groups

    Breast Cancer Warrior: Three-time survivor

    Breast Cancer Warrior: We earned our wings

    Genetic testing can define risk

    It happens. The cancer has spread. Now what?

    Why Susan G. Komen no longer has a presence in Arizona

    Breast-cancer awareness functions grow in Prescott, Prescott Valley

    Local business woman opts for integrative medicine to deal with breast cancer

    Young mother fully recovers after two-year struggle

