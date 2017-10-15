Amazing Places: Evidence of Peavine railroad still visible

This week’s “Amazing Place” is a follow-up to my article about the Lime Kiln, which is right next to the old Peavine railroad. This article will be of special interest to railroad buffs, but I hope other readers will enjoy learning about some remnants of our local history.

Most of you probably know why this railroad was called the Peavine – its winding path. Well, the most “winds” on the Peavine were north of the kiln. I think a two-mile stretch there is what earned the RR its nickname. Its proper name was the Santa Fe, Prescott & Phoenix Railway.



The Peavine from Ash Fork to Prescott was constructed between January 1892 and April 1893 (16 months), starting at the main line in Ash Fork. A major challenge was Hell Canyon. It was too deep and wide for a wooden trestle, and steel bridges were not available then. The current steel bridge across Hell Canyon from Drake was built in 1901 – it made the original route farther west obsolete.

On that short stretch north of the kiln, the RR had about 10 trestles to cross all the ravines. Its path was in the shape of a huge “S” and climbed up 120 feet in a mile. A good part of that 16 months would have been building all of the trestles, not to mention cutting through bedrock as needed. The builders made a camp above where the RR descended down into Limestone Canyon.

At this camp, you can find the trash they left behind 125 years ago: old cans, broken bottles and broken plates from England! The photo shows a rusty solder-top can from that era. It was made without the disc on the top being soldered to the rest of the can. Food was then poured into the can, and the disc soldered in place, but with the center blob of solder missing. The full can was heated in a bowl of hot water and that small blob was added to fill the top hole. As the sealed can cooled, it created a vacuum inside to preserve the food.

There was a “Y” at the camp, which allowed a complete train to do a “U turn” – coming in from Ash Fork with supplies, then going back empty with the locomotive always at the front of the train. From above, a “Y” looks like a triangle, with a “tail” at each corner (and a switch) – or three Ys connected together. The train would come south going through the first two corners then reverse with the second switch activated to go northwest, into the tail to the west. Finally, it would go forward with the switch activated so it went northeast and back north the way it came in.



When this original route was abandoned in 1901 all of the rails, and the spikes in the RR ties, were removed. The trestles with their wooden struts and bolts were also taken apart. All of this valuable material was reused to build the new railroad from Mayer to Crown King. The old RR ties (untreated wood) had little value, so were just left on the ground. They can be still seen today in some places in the Y and farther south (see other photo).

This “Amazing Place” is category C – confusing and rough roads – so contact me by emailing the editor at twieds@prescottaz.com, if you’d like me to take you there or want to see a map.

Nigel Reynolds was born in England and has lived in Arizona for almost 40 years, and in Prescott for over 20 years. “Exploring is in my blood,” he says.