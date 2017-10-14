What would you tell President Trump over lunch?

The editors of The Daily Courier hear a lot about President Trump from activists on both sides of the aisle. However, we don’t often hear from the people in the middle.

What are their concerns?

If you were invited to lunch with the president, and you could get in only one sentence, what would you want to tell him?

We want to hear from the people in the middle. Any insults and or attacks, or people only singing his praises, will not be considered for this project. We get those all the time from the extremes. It’s the people in between who usually stay quiet who we want to hear from.

Send your comments to editors@prescottaz.com for consideration. Deadline is Friday, Oct. 20.