Support can play role in healing whether online or through local groups

A diagnosis of breast cancer, even in the earliest stages, is never welcome.

Even in the most upbeat people, the “C” word prompts fear, frustration and uncertainty.

Often, the best comfort and advice for those trying to sort out their emotions and determine what treatment protocol makes the most sense for them comes not just from medical professionals but from those, most often women, who have been delivered that news.

Williamson Valley breast cancer patient Lisa Ross-Williams, 52, said she is not one for group gatherings, but has taken advantage of some online support groups to help her with education about such things as nutrition and non-conventional treatments. She, too, has been able to share the range of emotions she and her husband, Kenny, have experienced over the course of the last year. She appreciates she can access the group at any time that is convenient, and she doesn’t have to go any farther than her own computer.

“The ongoing support I get online, making decisions and talking about it, is very therapeutic,” said Ross-Williams who favors the website: www.truthaboutcancer.com.

The internet is a wonderland of online resources, including interactive chat rooms, shared stories and educational information.

• “Lump to Laughter” is an online group created by two friends to offer women guidance, support, and share success stories. One of the creators has also written a book of the same name.

• The Cancer Hope Network is a The National Breast Cancer Foundation offers both online and in-person groups and information can be accessed through its website: www.nationalbreastcare.org

• The American Cancer Society offers a helpline – 800-227-2345 – and on its website has several support venues: the Cancer Survivor Network allows cancer patients to garner support from other patients through chat rooms, discussion boards and other interactive methods. Springboard Beyond Cancer is an online tool for survivors during and after treatment that allows to create personalized “action deck” that enable them to better communication with caregivers and manage their physical and emotional care after a cancer diagnosis. The ACS also offers an online website: www.MyLifeLine.org; the website allows those with cancer to share their journey, garner support and then focus on healing. Through this online tool, patients can create a free webpage where they can then privately share information and photographs.

Locally

For those who prefer to have one-on-one support, the Prescott and Prescott Valley offer those options, with Yavapai Regional Medical Center a primary resource for such groups.

• YRMC’s BreastCare Center on the east campus offers what is called the “Heart and Soul” breast cancer support group on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The hospital also offers other cancer support groups at other times. Call the center at 928-442-8900 to learn more.

• The Las Fuentes Resort Village offers a support group called “The Breast of Friends” that meets at 9 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month. To learn more about that group, call the resort at 928-445-9300.

“Breast Friends ensures that no woman goes through cancer alone,” said a statement on the organization’s website: www.breastfriends.org. “For over a decade our programs have empowered thousands with emotional support and hope. We are survivors and professionals helping others celebrate the joy of life.”

