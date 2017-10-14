The spiritual side of dealing with breast cancer: Leaders say to follow doctors’ advice

Anyone — even a person of faith — can be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Should a member of his congregation come to him seeking guidance after being diagnosed with breast cancer, the conversation will center on trusting in God, said Calvary Chapel of Prescott Senior Pastor Raj Ahuja.

“With everything … we’re going to say the Lord is definitely your leader, your guide, He is your God and you’re going to trust in all that He does for your life and all the things that He does in your life and this is one of those things,” Ahuja said. “We talk about it as being something that God has for you, respond in a way that you know He would call you to respond.”

Emotional support is necessary, too, and the church’s leadership are always there for them, he said. They talk to them often, even going to find them in the church, anoint them with oil and give them scripture to go home, study and make the focus of their devotional time, Ahuja said.

The leaders will give those congregants the spiritual, emotional and physical support they need, or even financial support if they need it, he said.

“You’ll find when they have their church family, we tend to their every need,” Ahuja said. “I’m not just their spiritual shepherd.”

Those in the Jewish faith believe that God can always heal, said Rabbi Elie Filler of Chabad of Prescott. That belief in God and doing more acts of goodness and kindness, called mitzvot, can be a vessel for God to heal, Filler said.

If someone came to him seeking guidance over a breast cancer diagnosis, Filler said he’d tell them to give more charity and if they were Jewish, to light the Shabbat candles and add in more mitzvahs. That helps a person’s belief in God as well as that person’s belief that God can heal, he said. Thinking positively that faith in God helps the situation is also a factor, Filler said.

Doctors

Always follow your doctor’s guidance, Ahuja said. There is no scriptural support for not going to a doctor, he said.

“You can’t find biblical basis for that,” he said, remarking that to him, Christians who use the Bible to defend their refusal to not seek medical care are “usurping the Lord.”

Some members of Calvary Chapel of Prescott even accompany patients to their doctors because they’re scared and help them with what to say, Ahuja said. There’s one member of the church who is currently getting treatment for cancer every week in Phoenix and the church gives her rides, he said. It’s all about holding the person accountable, Ahuja said.

You have to listen to your doctor according to Jewish law, Filler said. In Judaism, the belief is that a doctor’s power comes from God and the Torah says that God heals through doctors, he said. At the same time, a person should pray that God gives that doctor the power to heal them, Filler said.

It’s also a mitzvah to visit and help the sick and there’s also a special blessing in the Torah for sick people, he said.

“We encourage people to pray on behalf of them because, again, Torah says God gives the power to doctors. Therefore, besides listening to the doctor, you have to pray that the doctor should be able to help because sometimes doctors aren’t able to,” Filler said. “We actually say prayers for the person. We have a number of different things recommend a person do to, so to speak, awaken the spiritual energy for a doctor to heal them.”

Saying of the Psalms is encouraged as well and traditionally, they are helpful for sicknesses and getting through sicknesses and are said by both the person and on behalf of the person, he said.

