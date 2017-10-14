Prescott Valley breast cancer survivor

There’s more to fighting cancer than just surviving it.

This became clear for Prescott Valley resident Shannon Fitzgerald as she crept her way through battling Stage 1 breast cancer.

Two years ago, The Daily Courier reported on Fitzgerald’s situation soon after her diagnosis. A 35-year-old single mother of four at the time, she had discovered the cancer early on in its development and decided to aggressively manage it with traditional methods of treatment (surgery, chemotherapy and radiation).

Unable to work during the treatments due to surgical recovery time and intense fatigue from the chemo and radiation, it quickly became a serious financial matter.

“I didn’t have any short-term or long-term disability or anything like that, so once I used all of my PTO (paid time off) time, I had nothing, I had no income coming in,” Fitzgerald said.

The community recognized her predicament and rose up to support her. Specially designed t-shirts were printed and sold, donation boxes were placed at the Prescott Valley Sam’s Club where she worked, and part of the profits from a beer crafted by a local brewery all contributed to her getting through about nine months of being more or less out of commission. Overall, it amounted to about $4,000.

“It really helped,” Fitzgerald said. “I used the money to pay rent, to pay utilities and buy groceries. Stuff like that. Not for frivolous things.”

Her employer at Sam’s Club even made an exception for her when she finally got back on her feet. Technically, when someone is on a leave of absence with the company, his or her position only needs to be held for two months, Fitzgerald said. After that, the person has to reapply and accept whatever position is available. That didn’t happen to Fitzgerald.

“They held it the whole time I was gone and so I went right back into my same position,” she said.

That was back in June 2016. At the time, she was still suffering from extreme fatigue. In fact, the fatigue continued all the way up to September 2017, when she made a drastic change in her diet.

“I became vegan,” Fitzgerald said. “That has really, really helped my energy. I feel so much better. It’s amazing.”

Something that she learned through genetic testing only after her bout with breast cancer is that she has a breast cancer gene 1 (BRCA1) mutation.

Both men and women have a BRCA1 and a BRCA2 (breast cancer gene 2).

When either or both of these genes are mutated, an individual has a much higher risk of developing breast cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Had Fitzgerald known she had a BRCA1 gene mutation when she first found a lump in her right breast, she said she would have likely opted to get a mastectomy instead of just a lumpectomy. “That’s what [physicians] recommend,” she said.

But now that she has come out the other end of her treatments and life has returned to normal, going back to get a mastectomy is more difficult of a decision.

“I’d have to take more time off and go through another recovery, so now I’m not sure,” she said. “I’m just hoping [the cancer] never comes back.”



Since she has a breast cancer gene mutation, there is a 50 percent chance she passed it on to any of her children. If any of them have it, then they have a 50 percent chance of passing it on to their children, so she’s hoping they eventually get tested. “I’ve given my two older boys pamphlets and told them to do it,” Fitzgerald said.

“But when you’re that age, [getting cancer] is the last thing on your mind,” added Fitzgerald’s dad, Donald Fitzgerald.

“I know,” she responded.

Such tests used to be upward of $3,000, said Michael Macon, a breast cancer surgeon with Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s BreastCare Center. Now it’s only about $250.



“That price point has just changed in the past year or so, so this is all very new,” Macon said.

