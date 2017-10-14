Prescott Frontier Days rodeo’s ‘Tough Enough to Wear Pink’ raises thousands of dollars

Since 2008, the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo has participated in the Wrangler “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” campaign, a national fundraiser that allows local communities to keep the money they raise and donate it to charities and hospitals combating breast cancer.

At the 2017 rodeo’s second performance June 29, cowboys, cowgirls, rodeo queens and audience members, among others, incorporated pink into their outfits to commemorate the cause.

In May, Prescott Frontier Days general manager J.C. Trujillo told the Courier that the evening has become a popular part of the hometown Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeo.

“It’s turned into a giant thing,” Trujillo said. “Every major professional rodeo in the country has a Tough Enough to Wear Pink night.”

Mary Ann Suttles, a Prescott Frontier Days board member, longtime rodeo volunteer and organizer of the local Tough Enough to Wear Pink fundraiser, said the national campaign started about 15 years ago.

About a month prior to the 2017 rodeo, on June 3, Prescott Frontier Days also played host to the annual Tough Enough to Wear Pink dinner in the Mackin Building at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds.

For $30 per person, some 150 to 160 attendees were treated to a buffet dinner cooked by a local chef, which included a cash bar as well as silent and live auctions. Both the dinner and the June 29 rodeo performance, where pink merchandise was sold, generated money for the Tough Enough to Wear Pink campaign.

Suttles said a portion of the money goes toward buying Fry’s gift cards, which patients receive during their breast-cancer treatments. AZ Oncology in Prescott Valley distributes the gift cards every four months.

Suttles added that the local campaign garners contributions from Wrangler, too. The Yavapai Regional Medical Center Foundation’s free mammogram program usually receives those monies for patients in need.

In 2016, the rodeo donated $2,000 to the foundation for its BreastCare Center at the hospital’s east campus in Prescott Valley, officials said.

Tickets for the 2018 dinner will be available at the Rodeo Grounds office, 840 Rodeo Drive. Call the office at 928-445-3109 or Suttles at 928-778-2975 for more information.

