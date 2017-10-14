6 months into Prescott Police’s sex offender monitoring program, a look at how it’s going — from both sides of the fence

Now six months into the Sex Offender Accountability Program (SOAP), Prescott Police Department has made some changes to the way the program is managed.

A monthly verification system used to monitor all sex offenders within the city limits, SOAP was an initiative started in April by PPD’s Chief, Deborah Black.

Originally, the department broke the responsibility down to geographic locations. Once a month, beat officers would check on the sex offenders living within their assigned areas. It was designed to be a shared duty.

That has shifted slightly as some officers within each squad have volunteered to take on more of the responsibility than others.

“We have found that some officers enjoy doing these kind of contacts and kind of enjoy getting out and talking to people and following up on certain cases,” Prescott Police spokesman Dave Fuller said.

Additionally, many of the lower level sex offenders have been placed on a reduced level of monitoring.

“Not all of them, but a big group of them have been changed from a monthly check on them to bi-yearly or yearly check,” said Detective Jessica Belling, who heads up SOAP. “They’ve shown us that they are in compliance, and that gives us reasonable belief that we can check on them once or twice a year.”



Part of this also had to do with man-power issues, she said.

“It’s still not a very time consuming thing… but it does take some time,” Belling said.

At the onset of the program, there were 89 active registered sex offenders in the city. This includes all levels of sex offenders, from K & L – the lowest – to level 3. As of Oct. 11, there were 76.

From an investigation standpoint, Belling believes the program is going well.

“Since it began, there have been six convictions,” Belling said.

There are also four sex offenders currently going through the court process and 14 cases pending review of charges, she said.

As the police said when they first began the program, they aren’t trying to catch people breaking the law. Rather, the goal is to encourage voluntary compliance.

“If we can get folks to voluntarily follow the laws and requirements of their sentencing and things like that, then it makes everybody’s job easier and our community safer,” Fuller said.



Now that SOAP has been in effect for some time, the department would like to give the public the opportunity to comment on the program.

“Do they think it is working? Not working? What they’d like to see the department do,” Belling said.

To submit a comment, send an email to soap@prescott-az.gov.

Sex offenders’ point of view

A level 1 sex offender living in Prescott — who will be referred to as “John” to maintain his anonymity — is one of those who has been placed on a reduced level of monitoring since SOAP began.

He recalls being checked up on twice when the program first got off the ground, but hasn’t seen an officer since. His initial thought was that the program perhaps ceased to exist. “I was hoping they kind of canned the whole thing,” John said. “But I understand doing it for some, so it’s hard for me to just ban it outright.”

It’s only been a few months since PPD last visited him, so he’s not sure what level of monitoring the department currently has him on. Nonetheless, he still finds the program intrusive.



“I think the intimidation factor alone is an infringement of my privacy,” John said.

Unlike with level 2 or 3 sex offenders, a notification to neighboring residents isn’t disseminated when a K & L or level 1 sex offender moves into an area.



But by having uniformed officers knocking on his door occasionally, he feels it draws attention to his home and family that wasn’t there before. “It’s kind of a notification,” John said.

A level 3 sex offender living in Prescott — who will be referred to as “Robert” to maintain his anonymity — does not face the leniency that John has been granted.

Every month, a PPD officer comes to check on him. Every time, it has been in the middle of the night.

“I’ve noticed they don’t do it during a swing shift or a morning shift,” Robert said. “They do it during their graveyard shift, so I’ll get woken up at 11:30 or 12 o’clock at night.”



He understands that the officers are just doing their jobs, but finds the new program to be gratuitous.



Since he’s homeless, Robert is required to re-register as a sex offender with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department every 90 days to stay in compliance.

Additionally, he gets checked up on once or twice a month by his probation officer and occasionally by state officials.

“I have more people watching me than I even care to think about,” Robert said. “Even the people who aren’t on probation, they’re getting checked up on at least every six months. So to me, it’s just a waste of manpower.”

John agrees.

“It’s patrol officers, so they should be doing anything else,” John said. “They should be patrolling and finding people who are breaking the laws, not people who are abiding by them in their house.”

Both offenders understand what they did was against the law, but neither believe that the punishment fits the crime.

“People don’t understand how truly difficult it is being an SO (sex offender),” Robert said. “It’s like, yes, we committed a crime, but we can never get out from underneath that crime. We can never serve our time.”

In Arizona, level 3 sex offenders are required to register for life. If a level 1 isn’t on lifetime probation, then he or she may be removed from the list after 15 years. For level 2s, it’s 25 years. And those terms are only valid if sex offenders are completely compliant.

“You mess up one time, you never get off,” Robert said. “It’s like the Puritans in the old days. When a woman adulterated and she gets the branded ‘A’ on her. We get the same thing nowadays.”