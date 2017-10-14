Many insurance plans cover mammography, mastectomy

Health insurance plans are not created equally, but many may cover just what’s needed when it comes to breast cancer.

Most health insurance plans cover standard mammography and many of them also cover radical mastectomy if breast cancer is found, said Yavapai Regional Medical Center Director of Revenue Cycle Services Jason Metcalf. However, though many of them do cover those along with reconstruction or a prosthesis, it’s still pertinent for patients to check with their plans because there’s some plans out there that don’t, Metcalf said.

“(The Affordable Care Act) did not change. There was an ACA requirement where a lot of those things needed to be included, but there’s still a lot of exemptions to that rule,” he said. “A lot of the self-funded plans out there, they did not have to follow all the ACA rules, there’s a ton of self-funded plans out there.”

Still, if health insurance plans are able to cover what’s needed to check for and treat breast cancer, then it’s true that there’s no reason to not get checked, Metcalf said. Even as a finance guy, there are a lot of complaints her hears from women who don’t get checked because it’s uncomfortable, he said. It’s a life saver and a lot of the plans cover it, Metcalf said.

However, a lot of the plans that don’t are higher deductible plans, he said. Even then, there’s still an avenue for them to get the help they need, Metcalf said. It’s the YRMC BreastCare Fund.

“We have programs here at the hospital that help people who are lower income that may have difficulty paying those,” he said. If people fall under certain income guidelines, “they could be eligible for a free mammography. We do offer that program.”

People can always check www.yrmc.org/patient-financial-services or call 928-771-5151. They’ll be guided through the processes and if they would qualify for help through the foundation program, Metcalf said.

All the literature shows that if caught early, it’s a better outcome as opposed to not getting checked and not doing so is an unnecessary risk, he said.

